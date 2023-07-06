trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2631406
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is entitled, who is a traitor, the personal mess of 'pawars'

|Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 12:36 AM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Senior NCP leader Sharad Pawar blamed the BJP for the split in the party. In Taal Thoke Ke, BJP spokesperson Zafar Islam said that Sharad Pawar's situation has become that of a giggle cat, now everything is out of his hands, now he is completely exposed. Watch today's debate in Taal Thok Ke
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
play icon9:55
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
play icon15:19
DNA: 'Pabji wala pyar' or Pakistani 'trick', visa-free entry...not a security breach
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
play icon43:0
Baat Pate Ki: AIMPLB intensifies protest against UCC, appeals to protest by issuing letter
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
play icon12:54
DNA: In South Korea's 'city of the future' Zee News Exclusive
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
play icon2:28
DNA: When General Zia-ul-Haq did a coup in Pakistan in 1977
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
play icon9:55
DNA: Earth gave 'superhot' signal of global warming!
Maharashtra political crisis,Shorts,Trending,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar takes oath,Eknath Shinde,maharasta breaking,Maharashtra political crisis,Sanjay Raut,ncp crisis,ajit pawar news,Maharashtra political crisis,Ajit Pawar,Sharad Pawar,Zee News,Ajit Pawar,Shiv Sena,NCP,maharashtra politics news,Maharashtra politics,Maharashtra political,Maharashtra political crisis,latest news ajit pawar,maharashtra political big news,Ajit Pawar,ajit pawar ncp,ajit pawar bjp,ajit pawar news,Sharad Pawar,ajit pawar latest,ajit pawar in bjp,ajit pawar speech,dcm ajit pawar,ajit pawar live news,ajit pawar news live,Breaking News,deputy cm ajit pawar ncp news,Breaking News,badi kabrain,Maharashtra की राजनीति में बड़ा उलटफेर,NCP से फिर बागी हुए अजित पवार,शिंदे सरकार में ली डिप्टी सीएम की शपथ,