Taal Thok Ke: Who is the 'Mohra' against Yogi?

| Updated: Jul 26, 2024, 08:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: After the poor performance of BJP in UP in the Lok Sabha elections, there has been a ruckus among the leaders here. There are reports of tussle between the party and the government. Amidst these discussions, Akhilesh Yadav first offered Keshav Maurya to become CM by taking 100 seats. And now Akhilesh Yadav has called Keshav Maurya a pawn of Delhi. So now the meeting of PM Modi and CM Yogi to be held in Delhi is being discussed a lot.