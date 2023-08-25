trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653638
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who 'surrender' in front of China?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 25, 2023, 08:46 PM IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday termed Congress’ past dealings with China as “historic and unpardonable crime” as the saffron party refuted the claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi that China has “taken away our land”. Address a public gathering in Ladakh, Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertion that not an inch of land was taken away was “absolutely false”.
Follow Us

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
play icon6:41
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
DESHHIT PAKISTAN: Pragyan climbed the moon, Pakistani said - Why should I eat sweets?
play icon6:15
DESHHIT PAKISTAN: Pragyan climbed the moon, Pakistani said - Why should I eat sweets?

Trending Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
play icon9:0
Baat Pate Ki: Conversation between Modi and Jinping
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
play icon9:10
Baat Pate Ki LIVE: Pragyan finds someone on the moon?
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
play icon9:30
Baat Pate ki: Pakistan-Turkey came under tension after Modi's visit to Greece, Modi made military deal
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
play icon6:41
Deshhit Chandrayaan-3 News: China-Pakistan troubled by Chandrayaan!
DESHHIT PAKISTAN: Pragyan climbed the moon, Pakistani said - Why should I eat sweets?
play icon6:15
DESHHIT PAKISTAN: Pragyan climbed the moon, Pakistani said - Why should I eat sweets?
Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,rahul gandhi on modi government,rahul gandhi in ladakh,rahul gandhi on ladakh,rahul gandhi on china,rahul gandhi on bjp,Rahul Gandhi live,Rahul Gandhi video,rahul gandhi photos,rahul gandhi ladakh visit,Rahul gandhi news,Rahul Gandhi,rahul on ladakh people,Indo china relations,Pangong lake,india china tensions,PM Modi,Pangong Tso,Taal thok ke,ttk live,