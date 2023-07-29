trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2641836
Taal Thok Ke: Whose contribution is the Manipur crisis?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 29, 2023, 01:16 AM IST
Today's debate is Manipur, on which there are many updates. ..inside the Parliament as well as outside. Let's talk outside first. ...the investigation into the stripping of the two women has been handed over to the CBI. The person who shot the video has been arrested. The mobile has also been seized. How the video was leaked, who leaked it... and with what intention... CBI will investigate this too. Many cases of violence are already with the CBI. The entire trial will be held outside Manipur in Assam. Today, the hearing on Manipur was to be held in the Supreme Court, but it could not happen because the Chief Justice was on leave.... The ground situation in Manipur is improving. The government has held 6 rounds of discussion between Kuki and Meitei. Paramilitary force is more than before. Life is getting normal.

