Taal Thok Ke: Whose 'vote profit' in this riot?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 09:26 PM IST
There was tremendous violence on Ram Navami in many areas of the country including West Bengal. Now West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee has expressed the possibility of riots on Hanuman Jayanti as well. He said that some people can spread riots even on Hanuman Jayanti. In such a situation, the Hindu brothers should come forward and protect the Muslim brothers. After which now Mamta Banerjee is surrounded by questions. Today's debate in Taal Thok Ke show is on this big issue.

