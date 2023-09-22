trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665937
Taal Thok Ke: Why does Rahul regret?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 09:18 PM IST
The Bill, 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', will ensure 33 per cent seats reserved for women in Parliament and the state assemblies. This is for the first time in the history of Indian parliamentary democracy that the women quota bill has got clearance from both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.
