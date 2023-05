videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why FM S Jaishankar greeted Bilawal from distance before SCO meeting?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 05, 2023, 09:22 PM IST

India already had an idea of ​​Pakistan's nature. Perhaps that's why Foreign Minister S Jaishankar greeted Bilawal from a distance before the SCO meeting. The warmth that Jaishankar showed while welcoming other foreign ministers, he did not show the same enthusiasm while welcoming Bilawal. Bilawal stood near for the photo click, but by then Jaishankar had turned his eyes towards the front.