NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why is 'Congress' worried about 'Modi Power' in America?

|Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sting is now ringing in America as well. The Congress party has made Modi's US visit an issue of protest. PM Modi will address the US Parliament at 12.15 pm Indian time. After which there will be a press conference and in this press conference two questions will be asked from PM Modi. One question will be asked towards America and one towards India. Watch today's debate on this big mood in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
PM Modi's 'Grand Welcome' will be held at the White House
play icon38:12
PM Modi's 'Grand Welcome' will be held at the White House
PM Modi in US: PM Narendra Modi welcomed by US President Joe Biden
play icon0:59
PM Modi in US: PM Narendra Modi welcomed by US President Joe Biden

Trending Videos

Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
play icon11:14
Joe Biden stopped his speech in the middle and suddenly held PM Modi's hand
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
play icon7:58
Modi US visit: PM Modi's grand reception at White House
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
play icon9:55
PM Modi- 'My welcome to the White House is the honor of 140 crore Indians'
PM Modi's 'Grand Welcome' will be held at the White House
play icon38:12
PM Modi's 'Grand Welcome' will be held at the White House
PM Modi in US: PM Narendra Modi welcomed by US President Joe Biden
play icon0:59
PM Modi in US: PM Narendra Modi welcomed by US President Joe Biden
PM Modi USA Visit,pm modi visit to usa,Modi in USA,USA,pm modi usa,usa invites pm modi for state visit,PM Modi in USA,pm modi usa state visit,modi first state visit to u.s.a,usa news,india usa,pm modi usa visit news,firstpost usa,narendra modi in usa,pm modi's trip to usa,pm modi meeting in usa,pm modi leaves for usa,pm modi departs for usa,modi first state visit to usa,pm modi in usa for defense deal,india usa defense deal,india usa partnership,