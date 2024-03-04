trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727401
Taal Thok Ke: Why is Priyanka Vadra silent on Sandeshkhali, says Shehzad Poonawala

|Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 07:14 PM IST
In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala said that why is Priyanka Vadra silent on Sandeshkhali, why did she not go to Sandeshkhali..Congress leader Shanti Dhariwal says that it is a men's province, rape will keep happening, you called her and gave her the ticket, Ashok Gehlot. Had said that rape of Dalit women is fake.

Gujrat Road Accident: Family Of Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision
Gujrat Road Accident: Family Of Five Killed In Car-Truck Collision
Supreme Court Breaking: Supreme Court's decision on vote in exchange for notes
Supreme Court Breaking: Supreme Court's decision on vote in exchange for notes
Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
Mumbai Customs Foils Smuggling Attempt: Gold Jewelry, Rhodium Coins, And IPhones Intercepted
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
'Won't contest election till proven innocent,' says Upendra Singh Rawat
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida
MALL Breaking: People protest outside BSU Sapphire Mall in Greater Noida

