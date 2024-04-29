Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke Why is there Confusion in Congress over Rahul Gandhi Seat

Sonam|Updated: Apr 29, 2024, 08:02 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Will Rahul Gandhi fill the speech with Gandhiji or not? Will he fight the Constitution or the Mosque or will he stay away from the political battle of UP. Can't find answer on this. Dates are just dates after dates. This is the situation when both from Scientist to Sajid are being known as strongholds of the respected Gandhi family.

All Videos

Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Play Icon00:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Play Icon04:07
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Play Icon03:12
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
Play Icon02:13
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
Jammu Kashmir witnesses massive Landslide
Play Icon00:48
Jammu Kashmir witnesses massive Landslide

Trending Videos

Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
play icon0:30
Viral Video: Seoul Bakery's Tissue Bread Amazes Internet, Sparking Desire Among Netizens
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
play icon4:7
Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam will join BJP
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
play icon3:12
Know politics surrounding Lalu Prasad Yadav's family
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
play icon2:13
Gary Kirsten To coach Pakistan
Jammu Kashmir witnesses massive Landslide
play icon0:48
Jammu Kashmir witnesses massive Landslide