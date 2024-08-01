videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Why was water leaking in new Parliament building?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 01, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: The continuous heavy rain for the last several hours has exposed the claims of the government and the administration. Meanwhile, a case of water leaking in the Parliament House has come to light. After the heavy rain in Delhi, water was seen leaking from a dome of the Parliament House. For this, a bucket was kept on the floor of the Parliament House. Water was dripping and falling into the bucket. Sharing its video on social media, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav took a dig at this issue.