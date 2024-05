videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will Kejriwal break silence on Maliwal Case?

Sonam | Updated: May 17, 2024, 07:28 PM IST

Amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged attack on Swati Maliwal, CCTV footage of Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal with staff at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house on May 13 has surfaced. Swati Maliwal has reportedly accused Arvind Kejriwal's personal assistant Bibhav Kumar. The Delhi Police team investigating the case has reached CM House.