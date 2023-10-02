trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670000
Taal Thok Ke: Will Tejashwi Yadav become CM on the basis of population?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 06:12 PM IST
In the caste census, the total population of Bihar has been stated to be more than 13 crore 7 lakh 25 thousand 310. The caste census report has also revealed the data of people following different religions in the state.
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi visits Golden Temple
ISIS terrorists arrested by Delhi Police
PM Modi's reaction on Bihar caste census
What is the population of Muslims in Bihar? See full list
CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's emotional speech

