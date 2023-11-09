videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Will the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind win?

| Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 07:30 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: BJP is loudly telling that a grand Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya....It is also noting the date of Pran Pratishtha as 22nd January. Even today the Prime Minister said in Satna - 'Where does Ram work, where does Binu rest, where does Mohi rest'. ..All the BJP leaders from Amit Shah to Yogi and Himanta are also speaking on Ram Temple. Re-calls are being made that the Sangh and BJP's resolve of building a grand temple in Ayodhya is being fully remembered. ...And we are also not forgetting to remind that Congress had postponed the construction of Ram Temple for so many years...had even described Lord Ram as imaginary. In 1989, on this day, November 9, VHP had laid the first foundation stone. ...In 2019, the Supreme Court's decision on Ram Temple also came on this day. ...and today itself UP Chief Minister Yogi held his cabinet meeting in Ayodhya. ...Yogi worshiped Ramlala along with all his ministers. In Taal Thok Ke, BJP spokesperson KK Sharma said that the party whose spokesperson is lagging behind will not win. Whereas in Madhya Pradesh, BJP spokesperson took a dig at the ongoing fight between Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijay. He said that both Kurtafad politics is going on among the leaders.