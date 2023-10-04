trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671015
Taal Thok Ke: Will there be Caste vs Religion in 2024 Elections?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 04, 2023, 08:56 PM IST
Nitish Kumar's government in Bihar has tried to play a big political gamble by releasing the caste census data. According to the data of Bihar government, the population of backward people in the state is 27 percent, of which 14 percent are Yadavs. On the basis of religion, Hindus are 82 percent and Muslims are 18 percent. BJP has raised questions on the intentions of Nitish government regarding these figures.
