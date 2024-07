videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Yogi-Maurya on one 'track'?

Sonam | Updated: Jul 17, 2024, 07:44 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: UP Politics Update: The war allegedly going on in BJP regarding organization and government. The reason for this is Yogi Adityanath's deputy i.e. UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. CM Yogi Adityanath is also showing his strength. He has geared up for the by-elections to be held on 10 seats. He called a meeting of ministers in-charge of all these assembly seats in Lucknow today. Amit Shah came to meet PM Modi.