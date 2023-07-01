trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629499
Taal Thok Ki: On UCC, SP spokesperson said - It would be madness of the government to forcefully implement UCC

Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 07:30 PM IST
Taal Thok Ki: The country's politics has intensified after the speculation about the presence of UCC in the monsoon session of Parliament starting from 20 July. On UCC, SP spokesperson Kapish Srivastava said that it would be madness of the government to forcibly implement UCC.
