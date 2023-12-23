trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2702246
Taal Thok ki: The country is not in danger from Muslims-says Sangeet Ragi

|Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
In Taal Thok Ke, political analyst Sangeet Ragi said that the country is not in danger from Muslims, the danger is from that interpretation of Islam which does not give equal rights to non-religionists.

