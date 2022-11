Tailor’s son who turned Boxer wins big at World Youth Championship

| Updated: Nov 29, 2022, 08:55 PM IST

When Vishwanath Suresh, 18, became the 48-kilogram World Youth Champion in La Nucia, Spain, he fulfilled not just his dream but his father’s too. The teenage boxer’s father M Suresh Babu is a former sub-junior champion but didn’t his career was cut short as he had to work as a tailor to help his family put food on the table.