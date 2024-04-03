Advertisement
Taiwan: 7.2 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Taipei

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 10:05 AM IST
Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, was struck by a powerful earthquake measuring 7.2 in magnitude. The seismic event has caused widespread concern and may result in significant damage to infrastructure and property. Authorities are advising residents to take necessary precautions and remain vigilant in the aftermath of the quake.

