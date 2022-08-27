Taj Mahal to get online ticket booking system, offline counters to close | Deets here

The Archaeological Survey of India is planning to shut offline ticket counters at the Taj Mahal bringing in the option of online ticket bookings. The decision has been taken to prevent long queues and chaos outside the ticket counters

| Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 12:00 AM IST

