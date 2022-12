videoDetails

Taliban orders to stop female NGO employees from working in Afghanistan

| Updated: Dec 25, 2022, 06:30 PM IST

An order by the Taliban banning women from working for non-governmental organisations (NGOs) has been condemned by the United Nations, which said the move violated fundamental rights. The Islamist rulers justified the move by saying female NGO staff had broken dress codes by not wearing hijabs. Taliban orders to stop female NGO employees from working in Afghanistan