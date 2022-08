Taliban set off fireworks to celebrate first anniversary of U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan

Celebratory fireworks lit up the Kabul sky on Tuesday (August 30) night on the first anniversary of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, which the Taliban were marking as 'Freedom Day'.

