Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tamil Nadu: 'Aazhi Therottam' Festival Draws Huge Crowds In Tiruvarur

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Watch: he 'Aazhi Therottam' festival at Tiruvarur's Thyagaraja Temple in Tamil Nadu witnessed a significant gathering of devotees, underscoring its cultural importance in the region.

All Videos

Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Play Icon00:54
Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Files New Petition in Delhi High Court
Play Icon08:15
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Files New Petition in Delhi High Court
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Play Icon01:11
 Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Play Icon03:01
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
Play Icon11:43
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi

Trending Videos

Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
play icon0:54
Maharashtra: Fire At Scrap Shop In Thane's Dombivili East; No Injuries Reported
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Files New Petition in Delhi High Court
play icon8:15
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Files New Petition in Delhi High Court
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
play icon1:11
Delhi: Two Dead, One Injured in Kabir Nagar Building Collapse
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
play icon3:1
Watch TOP 25 News of the day
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi
play icon11:43
Awadhesh Singh Yadav speaks on 'threat' issue to PM Modi