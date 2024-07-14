Advertisement
Tamil Nadu BSP chief K Armstrong's murder accused killed in Police Encounter

Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
K Armstrong Murder Case: Police has killed an accused involved in the murder of Tamil Nadu BSP President Armstrong in an encounter. Police took the history-sheeter criminal Thiruvengadam to the place near Madhavaram in Chennai where he had hidden the weapon. During this time, the accused tried to attack an SI and escape from police custody. Police shot at Thiruvengadam who was trying to escape from custody. BSP state president Armstrong was murdered in broad daylight on the evening of 5 July 2024.

