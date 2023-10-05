trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671124
Tamil Nadu: India’s speed skating team receives rousing welcome in Chennai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
India’s speed skating team received a rousing welcome in Chennai on October 4. Karthika Jagadeeswaran, Aarthi Kasturi Raj and Anand Kumar arrived in Chennai after winning bronze medal in Asian Games. The team will now prepare for the upcoming Asian Championship which will be held in China from Oct 20 to 28.
