Tamil Nadu: Trichy Customs Seizes 100 Kg Of Hashish And 876 Kg Of Ganja Worth 110 Crores, Watch

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 01:25 PM IST
Watch: Trichy Customs Preventive seized 100 kg of Hashish valued at Rs 110 Crores and 876 kg of Ganja worth Rs 1.05 Crores at Mimisal. The goods were confiscated under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and Customs Act. Ongoing investigations are in progress.

