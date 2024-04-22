Advertisement
Taylor Swift's 'Blank Space' Scene Inspires Bloody Cake Trend, Video Goes Viral

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
Discover this Viral Video cake sensation that's taken Instagram by storm, With a pristine white exterior and a surprise crimson filling that resembles blood when sliced, this cake pays homage to Taylor Swift's unforgettable Blank Space music video. Reflecting the song's theatrical essence, it's a creative tribute that's captured hearts worldwide.

