TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu taken to Rajahmundry Central Jail

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
Amid heavy security, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was taken to Rajahmundry Central Prison on September 10 after ACB court remanded him for 14 days judicial custody in connection with skill development scam case. The ACB court in Vijayawada sent Chandrababu Naidu to judicial custody till September 23.
