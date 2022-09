Teabag used by Queen Elizabeth’s in 90s is being auctioned on Ebay

A tea bag that was used by the Queen in the 90s was seen on eBay.The tea bag was allegedly smuggled out of Windsor Castle. The bag is now listed on eBay with a price tag of $12,000 which converts to about Rs 9.5 lakh

| Updated: Sep 10, 2022, 07:40 PM IST

