Teachers suspended for playing game in UP's School

| Updated: Jul 11, 2024, 10:42 AM IST

UP School Teachers Playing Game: Teachers were playing games on mobile while teaching in school and due to this they have been suspended. This order has been issued after the inspection of the collector in Sambhal, UP. The collector sitting on the chair is questioning the teachers and the teachers sitting around him are just quietly waiting for that time to pass. Because these teachers did not perform their duty properly. Therefore, now they are forced to listen to the collector's reprimand. When the collector who came to inspect the school took the test of the teachers, the primary school teachers failed in the collector's test. The quality of the teachers was doubted. So the collector saw the copies checked by them. The surprising thing is that many mistakes were found in that too. After this, the collector checked the screen timing of everyone's phone and it was found that the teachers were playing games during their duty in the school. If a teacher is playing games for 2 hours within 6 hours. So imagine how honestly he would have performed his duty. After the negligence, the DM has issued an order to suspend the teacher. The thing to know here is that the collector has also been a teacher earlier.