Team India Beat Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 07:38 AM IST
India Beat Pakistan 2023: India VS Pakistan Highlights 2023: India has defeated Pakistan badly in the Asia Cup. Team India had set a target of 357 runs for Pakistan. Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 122 runs and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 111 runs. Earlier, Shubman Gill (58 runs) and Rohit Sharma were out after scoring 56 runs. Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have added an unbeaten 233 runs for the third wicket.
Mohammed Bin Salman gave a big statement after meeting with PM Modi
DNA: Sajda Khatoon wrote the story of success through struggle
DNA: Trailer of 'Politics of Revenge' in Andhra Pradesh!
DNA: India's biggest success in G-20!
Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.
