Team India defeated Pakistan by 228 runs in Super-4.

Sep 11, 2023
In the Super-4 match, Team India has defeated Pakistan by 228 runs. Chasing the target of 357 runs, Pakistan team could score only 128 runs. Kuldeep Yadav took maximum 5 wickets for Team India. Whereas, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Hardik Pandya took 1-1 wicket.
