Tehsildar attached to district headquarters in Dewar Viral Video Case

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 16, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Dewas Viral Video: Government takes big action in Dewas Viral Video Case. Government has attached the Tehsildar to district headquarters. As per reports, a Tehsildar had abused a farmer, the video of which went viral on social media, after which major action has been taken against the farmer.

