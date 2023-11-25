trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2692172
Tejas Fighter Jet: What did PM Modi say when he became a fighter pilot?

Nov 25, 2023
PM Flies In Tejas: Big news is coming out about PM Modi. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flown in Tejas. This flight of PM Modi took place in Bengaluru. After flying in Tejas fighter jet, PM Modi said that today while flying in Tejas, I can say with great pride that due to our hard work and dedication, today we are no less than anyone in the world in the field of self-reliance.
