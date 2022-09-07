Tejashwi Yadav pays surprise visit to Patna Medical College

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of September 07. Dy CM was shocked to see the deplorable state of the medical facility. Patients in the hospital and pharmacy were left unattended.

| Updated: Sep 07, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Tejashwi Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College and Hospital in the wee hours of September 07. Dy CM was shocked to see the deplorable state of the medical facility. Patients in the hospital and pharmacy were left unattended.