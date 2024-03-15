NewsVideos
Tejashwi Yadav prepares new formula for Bihar Seat Sharing

|Updated: Mar 15, 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Tejashwi Yadav has prepared new formula for Bihar Seat Sharing. According to the new formula, RJD can contest elections on 30 seats in Bihar. Out of the remaining ten seats, 7 can go to Congress and 3 to Left. Earlier, Congress had demanded 15 seats in Bihar.

