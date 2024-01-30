trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715602
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Tejashwi Yadav Reaches ED Office in Patna

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 12:52 PM IST
Follow Us
After Lalu Prasad Yadav, ED Tejashwi Yadav appears before ED in Patna today. Yesterday ED interrogated Lalu Prasad Yadav for about 10 hours and now Tejashwi will be questioned about the same in Land for Job Scam Case.

All Videos

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Play Icon8:50
 PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Girls Playfully Prank by Ringing Apartment Bells and Trying to Lock Doors from Outside
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Girls Playfully Prank by Ringing Apartment Bells and Trying to Lock Doors from Outside
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Play Icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
Play Icon6:43
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
Play Icon2:43
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting

Trending Videos

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
play icon8:50
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Girls Playfully Prank by Ringing Apartment Bells and Trying to Lock Doors from Outside
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO: Two Girls Playfully Prank by Ringing Apartment Bells and Trying to Lock Doors from Outside
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Adorable Monkey's Hilarious 'Defeat' After Failed Attempt to Scare Tourist
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
play icon6:43
Uniform Civil Code bill to be released in Uttarakhand on 6th February
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting
play icon2:43
MLAs Issued strict orders during JMM Alliance Meeting