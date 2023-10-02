trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669932
Tejashwi Yadav's big statement on Bihar Caste Census Report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
Bihar Caste Census Report: Bihar government has released the caste census data. Tejashwi Yadav's statement on caste census has also arrived. Let us tell you that according to this census, Other Backward Classes (OBC) and Extra Backward Class (EBC) constitute 63 percent of the total population of the state.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
play icon1:41
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Pay Visit To Amritsar's Golden Temple
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
play icon3:15
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader, Pays His Respects At Golden Temple And Cleans Dishes As Part Of His 'Sewa'.
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
play icon5:2
Understand the 'mathematics' of caste in Bihar
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display
play icon2:4
Pennsylvania Mummy 'Stoneman Willie' To Be Laid To Rest After 128 Years On Display
Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata Banerjee, says 'CBI should investigate scams'
play icon3:14
Giriraj Singh attacks Mamata Banerjee, says 'CBI should investigate scams'

