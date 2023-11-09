trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2686198
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son falls during campaigning

|Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 04:38 PM IST
TELANGANA BREAKING: Telangana CM's son fall down during campaigning. It is being told that CM's son KTR, who was riding on the election vehicle, fell down when the vehicle suddenly braked. Many people traveling in the car also fell along with him.
