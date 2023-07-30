trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642353
Telangana: Godavari River flows above danger mark in Bhadrachalam

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Godavari River started flowing above the danger mark in Telangana’s Bhadrachalam on July 29. All district officials are on high alert in Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana. Warnings have been issued in the district and relief operations are being undertaken in the villages. The state has been witnessing heavy downpours for a week and the flood-like situation was witnessed in many parts.

