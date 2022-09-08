Telangana Governor lambasted on KCR govt, says “governor office humiliated”

Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on September 08 lambasted on KCR-led Telangana government and said that the state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's Address and the hosting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected.

| Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:00 PM IST

