NewsVideos

Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand

|Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
The Cyberabad police produced the three accused ivolved in TRS MLAs poaching case in front of the Judge of ACB court on Oct 29. The court sent the 3 accused to 14 days of judicial remand. They were taken to Chanchalguda prison following the court’s order. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons from a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid.

All Videos

South Korea‘s Halloween Horror kills 151 people and injures 150 people
South Korea‘s Halloween Horror kills 151 people and injures 150 people
Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif makes big point about Kohli and Rahul's batting style
4:16
Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif makes big point about Kohli and Rahul's batting style
Indian Team reaches stadium for match against South Africa in T20 World Cup
4:37
Indian Team reaches stadium for match against South Africa in T20 World Cup
Zee News' mega coverage of India vs South Africa at T20 World Cup
6:1
Zee News' mega coverage of India vs South Africa at T20 World Cup
Team India to face South Africa in T20 World cup match today in Australia's Perth
9:56
Team India to face South Africa in T20 World cup match today in Australia's Perth

Trending Videos

South Korea‘s Halloween Horror kills 151 people and injures 150 people
4:16
Former Indian cricket Mohammad Kaif makes big point about Kohli and Rahul's batting style
4:37
Indian Team reaches stadium for match against South Africa in T20 World Cup
6:1
Zee News' mega coverage of India vs South Africa at T20 World Cup
9:56
Team India to face South Africa in T20 World cup match today in Australia's Perth