Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand
The Cyberabad police produced the three accused ivolved in TRS MLAs poaching case in front of the Judge of ACB court on Oct 29. The court sent the 3 accused to 14 days of judicial remand. They were taken to Chanchalguda prison following the court’s order. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons from a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid.