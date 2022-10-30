Telangana MLAs poaching case: ACB court sends 3 accused to 14-day judicial remand

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 05:50 PM IST

The Cyberabad police produced the three accused ivolved in TRS MLAs poaching case in front of the Judge of ACB court on Oct 29. The court sent the 3 accused to 14 days of judicial remand. They were taken to Chanchalguda prison following the court’s order. The Cyberabad Police had arrested the three persons from a farmhouse in Ranga Reddy district on Wednesday evening, after being informed by the TRS MLAs about the poaching bid.