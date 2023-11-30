trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2693625
Telangana Polls 2023| Mock Poll begins at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:05 AM IST
Mock poll conducted at Kamareddy Assembly Constituency to check the functioning of electronic voting machines. Preparations are underway at the polling booths for the Telangana Assembly Polls. Polling for all 119 constituencies will begin at 7 am on November 30.
