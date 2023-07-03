trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629937
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Telangana: Rahul Gandhi Plays Monthly Pension Card To Woo Voters

|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 08:20 AM IST
Sounding a poll Bugle in Telangana, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday announced the 'Cheyutha' scheme which guarantees a monthly pension of Rs 4000 for the elderly, single women, widows and the differently-abled if it comes to power in the state.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
play icon1:14
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
play icon13:28
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
play icon1:14
Rioters attack Paris Mayor Vincent Jeanbrun's house, wife injured
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
play icon13:28
Know what will be the next step of Sharad Pawar?
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
play icon11:32
Air Force rescues 2 mountaineers trapped in glacier via helicopter
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
play icon3:51
PM Modi to chair Meeting of Council of Ministers today
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin
play icon5:44
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin