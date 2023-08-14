trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648913
Temple collapsed due to landslide, Shiv went to worship in Bawdi temple early in the morning

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
Cloud burst in Uttarakhand. Because of this the pedestrian path in Kedarnath has been damaged. 2 people are feared to be buried under the debris. On the other hand, there has been an accident due to cloudburst in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. 7 people have died here.

