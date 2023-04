videoDetails

Tension continues after violence in Nalanda and Sasaram, CRPF and police contingents deployed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 10:04 AM IST

Violence that started on Ram Navami in Bihar has stopped for the time being but tension continues in Nalanda and Sasaram. CRPF and police contingents have been deployed in the violence-hit areas regarding this. Know what is the current situation.