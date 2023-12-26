trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703106
Terrorist Hafiz Saeed's son Talha Saeed to contest upcoming polls in Pakistan

Talha Saeed, son of most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed, is going to contest elections in Pakistan. The next elections are going to be held in Pakistan on 8 February 2024 and Hafiz's political party Pakistan Markazi Muslim League i.e. PMML will take part in it. Terrorist Hafiz's son Talha Saeed is also going to contest elections from Lahore. Talha Saeed will compete with former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on this seat.

