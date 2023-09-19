trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664501
Terrorist Uzair Khan killed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 06:34 PM IST
Anantnag Encounter update: A big update has come on the ongoing encounter in Kokernag, Anantnag. Indian Army has killed 2 terrorists including Uzair. ADGP Vijay Kumar said that the search operation will continue in the area.
