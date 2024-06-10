videoDetails

'Terrorists will not be spared...' says LG Manoj Sinha

| Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 02:10 PM IST

Terror Attack in Reasi: A terrorist attack took place in Reasi district of Jammu division. It is being told that after the firing, a bus full of pilgrims fell into a deep ditch. 9 people have died and 33 people are injured in this. Citing initial reports, officials said that a bus full of pilgrims going from Katra to Shivkhodi was attacked in Poni area. After which the driver lost control of the bus and it fell into the ditch. At the same time, LG Manoj Sinha has made a big announcement for the families of the deceased.